Malawi Govt to Distribute 8 129 Metric Tonnes of Maize to Avert Hunger - Chimulirenji

2 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

State Vice President, Everton Chimulirenji has said government has put in place strategies aimed at ensuring that no one dies of hunger in this country by providing relief food items and stocking Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) selling point with enough maize, saying 8 129 metric tonnes of maize has been set aside for distribution to household facing hunger.

Chimulirenji is welcomes by chiefs in Nkhotakota Chimulirenji hand over a bag of maize to one of the beneficiaries in Nkhotakota

Chimulirenji, who is also Minister of Disaster and Management Affairs, said on Sundat that ehe execerice has already started in some districts in the Southrrn Region.

He was speaking on Sunday at Mapala Primary School ground in the area of Sub-Traditional Authority (STA) Nkhanga in Nkhotakota district when he donated relief maize to people whose crops were destroyed by floods and elephants during last growing season.

Chimulirenji said he was sent by the President to see the affected people and offer them some help.

"Government had noticed that disasters that come due to floods have caused hunger in many parts of the country; therefore we have established relief food distribution programs aimed at mitigating the impact of food shortages" he said, adding this had already started in other districts," Chimulirenji said.

The Vice President plaedged continued government support to people affected by natural disasters through Dodma..

"We have set aside 8,129 tons of relief maize to help families affected by hunger in all the 28 districts in the country," he disclosed.

Chimulirenji appealed to the authorities and committees responsible for relief food distribution to ensure that food is given to only those who need urgent assistance.

He promised the people that government would engage relevant authorities to ensure that elephants do not destroy people's crops.

Secretary and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, Wilson Moleni commended Nkhotakota District Commissioner (DC) for providing timely reports on disasters which leads to urgent response.

He said although it was difficult for the Vice President to visit every area affected by natural disaster, it was encouraging to note that government had directed that relief aid should go to every area in the country where there is need.

Sub- TA Nkhanga thanked the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government for providing relief maize to people in his area.

He said the area was facing food shortages because elephants and floods had caused damage to crops, adding huge cost of farm in-put and lack of enough extension workers was also responsible for the situation.

Secretary General of the Party, Grezelder Jeffrey, asked government to elevate Sub-TA Nkhanga to a Traditional Authority.

Chair of Village Civil Protection Committee, Sadik M'bwana, representing relief maize recipients thanked government for the relief maize saying it had come at the right time.

The District has received 3, 130 bags of maize to be distributed to all affected people in the district. At Mapala Primary School, the VP donated 600 bags weighing 50kg each.

Over 18, 236 households are in need of food aid in Nkhotakota, according to the 2018-2019 Malawi Vulnerability Assessment report (MVAC).

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
Health
Environment
Climate
Aid and Assistance
Nutrition
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.