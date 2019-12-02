Malawi: Chimulirenji Cancels DPP Political Rally Due to Death of STD 3 Learner

State Vice President, Everton Chimulirenji, Sunday afternoon cancelled his political rally at Nkhotakota LEA School due to the death of a Standard 3 learner at the school.

Police have confirmed the death of a 7 year old Waliya Muhyuddin, a son to one of the teachers at the venue where the rally was supposed to take place.

According to Nkhotakota Police Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Williams Kaponda, the boy died after falling from a moving truck which was going around Nkhotakota Boma mobilising people to attend a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally.

"At the time of the accident the motor vehicle registration number KK8233 truck was being driven by Esau Phiri, 34, of Missi village Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa district.

"The children were running after the truck with loud speakers mounted on it and upon arriving at Kamange 2 village, less than a kilometer from Nkhotakota Boma, the deceased who was among colleagues stealing a ride, fell down from the moving vehicle," he said.

The PRO said due to the impact, the boy sustained internal injuries and was taken to Nkhotakota District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Head teacher for Nkhotakota LEA School, Dustan Kaombe corroborated with police on identity and cause of death.

The Vice President took time to console the bereaved family a few yards from the rally venue.

Secretary General for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Grezelder Jeffrey briefly addressed the gathering about the cancellation of the rally. She consoled the bereaved family and regretted the inconvenience the incident had caused.

The deceased hailed from Mbaluku village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota.

Meanwhile, the police is strongly warning children to avoid stealing rides from moving vehicles to avoid similar accidents.

At the moment funeral arrangements are underway.