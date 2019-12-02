Sudan: Al-Burhan - Army made the change and will protct it

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, General Commander of the Armed Forces, lit. General, Abdul Fatah Al-Burhan, on Sunday, renewed the Army's commitment to protect September Revolution until its goals.

Al-Burhan addressing the officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers, in Wadi Sidna Military Area in the presence of the Chief of Staff and his deputies and a number of leaders of the armed forces, said the army made the change and will protect it, saluting, the armymen who martyred for the homeland.

AAl-Burhan pledged to provide all the needs of the armed forces, affirming the growing concern of the leadership over the army personnel to enable them to perform their tasks effectively.