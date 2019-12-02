Sudan: Hamdouk - Arrives in Washington

1 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Washington — The Prime Minister: Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, on Sunday, arrived in Washingtonleading high level delegation including Minister of Defense, Minister of Justice, Minister of Youth and Sports and Minister of Religious Affair and Endowment.

Hamdouk, was received, in Washington by Special Envoy to Sudan, Ambassador, Donald Booth, Sudan permanent representative to UN Ambassador of Sudan to USA, Omer Mohamed Ahmed.

The Prime Minister will hold important meetings, at headquarters of the Ministry of State Department, Ministry of treasury, national security council, Ministry of Defense, CentralIntelligence Agency, leaders of the congress , a number of research centers and businessmen councils.

Hamdouk, also will meet number of Sudanese communities at USA, the president of the world bank and the Managing Director of the IMF.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.