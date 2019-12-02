Sudan: Hamdouk - Arrives in Washington

Washington — The Prime Minister: Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk, on Sunday, arrived in Washingtonleading high level delegation including Minister of Defense, Minister of Justice, Minister of Youth and Sports and Minister of Religious Affair and Endowment.

Hamdouk, was received, in Washington by Special Envoy to Sudan, Ambassador, Donald Booth, Sudan permanent representative to UN Ambassador of Sudan to USA, Omer Mohamed Ahmed.

The Prime Minister will hold important meetings, at headquarters of the Ministry of State Department, Ministry of treasury, national security council, Ministry of Defense, CentralIntelligence Agency, leaders of the congress , a number of research centers and businessmen councils.

Hamdouk, also will meet number of Sudanese communities at USA, the president of the world bank and the Managing Director of the IMF.