Liberia: President Weah Pledges GOL's Continued Support to UL

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has reaffirmed his administration's unwavering support to the country's largest public referral academic institution, the University of Liberia (UL).

The President, who described the UL as a well-respected institution at home and abroad, and which is a major academic hub credited for training countless Liberian professionals and leaders, noted that his administration would leave no stone unturned in upholding the integrity and reputation the University has built over the years.

The President spoke on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the inauguration of Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson as the 15th President of the UL.

"I pledge today that my Administration will continue to do all that is necessary to maintain this reputation and to support your accomplishments so that you will continue to grow from strength to strength, " Dr. Weah noted.

The Liberian Leader recounted efforts his administration has made to make the University an effective and prestigious tertiary institution that provides basic skills being sought by students.

It was under the President's administration that the 100-year old UL got its first digitized registration platform and free tuition to students.

The UL Visitor recalled sporadic visits he has made to the University to address burning issues students and administrators face and expressed willingness to continue to make the UL a vibrant and effective academic facility.

"I am informed that the largest class in the history of the University will graduate on December 12, 2019," he noted. "Let me say congratulations in advance to all of the prospective Graduates."

President Weah also congratulated Dr. Nelson on his ascendancy as President of the University.

"Let me extend my official and personal congratulations to you, Dr. Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson Jr., for your induction and installation today as the 15th President of the University of Liberia."

President Weah challenged the new UL President to use the gavel of authority entrusted to him with wisdom, in order to fulfill the vision "which you have just outlined in your Inaugural Address."

"In my dual capacities as President of Liberia and Visitor to the University, I promise my fullest support to you and your team, as you now embark upon this journey of leadership and service."

President Weah expressed hope that Dr. Nelson, who has brought a lot of experience to UL leadership considering the more than 12 years he served at the University in various positions of trust and responsibility, would do his utmost best to improve the learning environment at the University."

The President declared: "I expect that your experience and expertise in this area will now become a very useful asset, as you engage the students of the University in order to address the various issues which are of pressing concern to them."