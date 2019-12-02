Somalia: 13 Year Old Couple Wed in Somaliland

A 13-year-old boy and a girl of similar age became man and wife at a wedding in the Somaliland town of Burco on Friday.

The newly wedded couple shared photos of their wedding generating a buzz on social media.

The photos depicting a young teenage couple on their wedding day made rounds on social media since Saturday.

A Burco resident confirmed to Dalsan Radio that the couple are both 13 yrs old and that wedding on the outskirts of the town was "was well".

Breakaway region of Somaliland laws recognizes an adult as someone above 15yrs and this wedding in Burco would therefore raise legal issues/

Early marriages is prevalence in Somalia with a recent research by Save The Children indicating that it stands at 14%

Burco has in the past been known for it's out of norm weddings. Recently a man paraded his three wives at a wedding to a new spouse. His other wives had reportedly organised the wedding event. Burco also witnessed the shortest couple in the world wedding and is not new to interracial weddings between Somali and Turks.