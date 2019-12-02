Algeria: Reactions Pour in Over EP's Resolution On Freedoms in Algeria

Algiers — Reactions to European Parliament (EP) resolution on freedoms in Algeria continued Saturday with many personalities, political parties, national organizations and international agencies condemning the "blatant interference" in Algeria's internal affairs, and which aims to "sow discord" and "destabilize" the Algerian people who seek, through the presidential election of December 12th, to overcome the political crisis and elect a new president.

The minister of Communication, spokesman of the Government and acting minister of Culture, Hassen Rabehi, said "Algeria does not accept interference in its internal affairs, and this is one of its policy's immutable principles, inspired by its glorious history and political struggle."

The minister of Communication noted that PE's resolution "exposed this small group of MEPs" who tries to "sow discord and disrupt the presidential election of December 12th."

"The Algerian people is aware of the schemes and are determined to face them through their participation in the forthcoming presidential election," Rabehi said.

The Algerian side of the Algerian-European Union Joint Parliamentary Commission has denounced the "serious encroachment," by the European Parliament, on Algeria's rights and its electoral process.

"We, member of the Algerian side of the Algerian-European Union Joint Parliamentary Commission denounce EP's serious encroachment on all international diplomatic norms and Algeria's rights and its electoral process," the People's National Assembly (lower house of Parliament) said in a statement.

The president of the National Front for Social Justice, Redouane Khelif, denounced European Parliament's "outrageous interference" in the internal affairs of Algeria, dubbing it a "baseless provocation."

The leader of El Islah Mouvement, Fillali Ghouini, said the foreign interference in the country's internal affairs is a "desperate step" targeting Algerian people's freedom and their choices in the construction of their future."

The Algerian Union of Algerian Workers (UGTA) staged a peaceful protest during which participants condemned the "gross interference" of the European Parliament in the domestic affairs of Algeria, stressing the need to preserve national integrity to face attempts to destabilize Algeria.

The National Union of Algerian Women (UNFA), through its secretary general Nouria Hafsi, "categorically" rejected European Parliament's interference in the internal affairs of Algeria.

The Algerian Employers Forum (FCE) dubbed EP's resolution a "flagrant violation," "unacceptable" and "contrary to diplomatic principles, mainly in terms of non-interference of the domestic affairs of sovereign states and the principles of good neighborliness."

At the international level, the African Parliamentary Union (APU), during the 42nd Conference of Parliament Speakers of African Union (AU) members Friday in Djibouti, denounced EP's interference in the internal affairs of Algeria, expressing solidarity and support to the electoral process in the country.

China's ambassador to Algeria, Li Lianhe, said his country supports Algeria and opposes any foreign interference in its domestic affairs.