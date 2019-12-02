Algeria: All Means Mobilized to Equip One Million Vehicles in LPG Kits By 2023

Algiers — Minister of Energy Mohamed Arkab said Sunday in Algiers that the State has mobilized all the means to equip by 2023, one million vehicles in Liquefied Petroleum Gas fuel kit.
