Somalia: U.S. Airstrike Targets Al-Shabaab Stronghold in Somalia

1 December 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The United States claimed the responsibility for an air attack on al-Shabaab stronghold on Saturday. The strike was targeted at al-Shabaab held Lower Jubba town of Jilib.

US Africa command said the attack was in support of the Federal Government of Somalia troops battling the Al Qaida linked group.

"In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting al-Shabaab terrorists in the vicinity of Jilib, Somalia, on Nov. 30."

It is not immediately clear the damaged caused by the strike but AFRICOM confirmed no civilian casualties as per their assessment so far.

"We are assessing the results of the airstrike; however, we currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike."

Pentagon said it will continue its air support for the Somali military offensive against armed group al-Shabaab.

"U.S. Africa Command will continue to work with its partners to transfer the responsibility for long-term security in Somalia to the Federal Government of Somalia and its Member States."

Read the original article on Shabelle.

