Khor Abu Habel — Minister of Federal Government Professor Yusuf Adam Al Dhaie has called for giving concern to agricultural and industrial sectors for raising the value of Sudanese pound and boosting the national economy.

He greeted the Sudanese farmers , who, he explained, granted the glorious December revolution in its first anniversary large production.

The Minister , who was addressing launch of cash crop harvesting at Al-Rahad Scheme Sunday , lauded agricultural partnerships between private , government and farmers that led to success of agricultural season at Khor Abu Habel Scheme , saying the scheme has made big progress in area of agricultural development which, he stated, the former regime failed to achieve it through neglect of agriculture, the oil of Sudan.

Professor Al Dhaie stated that success of Khor Abu Habel Agricultural Scheme would be an incentive for achievement of peace and stability in the country, stressing one of priorities of interim government was attainment of peace.

He noted to importance of making the coming round pf peace talks set to be held on December 10 a success by achieving security , stability and peace and peaceful co-existence in the country as well a s urging the armed struggled movements with importance of peace and renunciation of war.

The launching ceremony was attended by Undersecretary of Ministry of Agriculture and National Resources, Wali of North Kordofan State and representatives of DALGroup Company.