Sudan: Al Dhaie Calls for Paying Attention to Agricultural and Industrial Sectors

1 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khor Abu Habel — Minister of Federal Government Professor Yusuf Adam Al Dhaie has called for giving concern to agricultural and industrial sectors for raising the value of Sudanese pound and boosting the national economy.

He greeted the Sudanese farmers , who, he explained, granted the glorious December revolution in its first anniversary large production.

The Minister , who was addressing launch of cash crop harvesting at Al-Rahad Scheme Sunday , lauded agricultural partnerships between private , government and farmers that led to success of agricultural season at Khor Abu Habel Scheme , saying the scheme has made big progress in area of agricultural development which, he stated, the former regime failed to achieve it through neglect of agriculture, the oil of Sudan.

Professor Al Dhaie stated that success of Khor Abu Habel Agricultural Scheme would be an incentive for achievement of peace and stability in the country, stressing one of priorities of interim government was attainment of peace.

He noted to importance of making the coming round pf peace talks set to be held on December 10 a success by achieving security , stability and peace and peaceful co-existence in the country as well a s urging the armed struggled movements with importance of peace and renunciation of war.

The launching ceremony was attended by Undersecretary of Ministry of Agriculture and National Resources, Wali of North Kordofan State and representatives of DALGroup Company.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.