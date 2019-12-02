Sudan: Hamdouk U.S. Visit Comes Within Framework of Normalization of Relations - FM

1 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Foreign Ministry said the visit of Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk to Washington comes within the context of Sudan work to normalize its relations with the United States.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman , Ambassador Mansour Bolad said in a press statement to SUNA that the Prime Minister present overview on situations in Sudan on background of government responsibilities in the transitional period including peace process, building the state and guaranteeing freedoms besides lifting sanctions imposed on Sudan as they stalls Government efforts to achieve its goals.

Ambassador Bolad added that the Prime Minister would meet during his visit with a number of officials including American deputy Secretary of Department of State , Minister of Finance , Ambassador for Religious Freedoms, USAID director besides holding meetings with committee on external relations of the House of Representatives , head of majority in the Senate , US committee on religious freedom , World bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other officials.

