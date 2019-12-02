Sudan Participates in the 4th International Participants' Meeting of Expo Dubai

1 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dubai, Dec1st)SUNA)-Sudan has participated in The 4th International Participants' Meeting of Expo Dubai Held on 29 and 30 November, in the presence of UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimi, Secretary General of the Bureau of International Exhibitions, Vicente González, and Expo General Commissioners from 190 countries.

The delegation of Sudan was headed by the Expo General Commissioner, ambassador Dr. Sulaiman Mohammed Mustafa , accompanied by Sudan's ambassador to the UAE , Mohammed Amin Al-Karb,and Alwaleed Sayed Mohamed Ali Expo file official at the Sudanese Embassy in Abu Dhabi, besides Sudan's deputy- Consul General in Dubai, chancellor Ganim Yahiya and acting economic advisor in Abu Dhabi, Mirghani Aba-Yazid.

The participants' meeting is the most important and top-notch Expo meetings , that it is held at a regular pace, in cooperation with the International Bureau of Exhibitions in the period leading up to the Expo International ,to inform participants of the progress being made in the implementation of Expo 2020 Dubai plans, and to introduce them to the opportunities offered by their participation.

Expo General Commissioner, Ambassador Dr. Suleiman has confirmed during the meeting the readiness of Sudan to actively participate in the Expo to reflect its diverse resources, history and cultures.

Expo 2020 Dubai will run for six months from October 20 to April 10 2021.

