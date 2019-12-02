East Africa: IGAD Commends Smooth Transfer of Power

Khartoum — The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) commended process of smooth power transfer in Sudan and expressed confidence that Sudan assuming chair of IGAD would achieve regional integration and political cooperation among the East African organization member states.

A communique issued by IGAD countries said the coming summit woul convene in Khartoum without giving specific date.

Sudan won IGAD chair Friday after fierce competition with Kenya, Uganda and Djibouti.

The Djibouti-based East African organization was founded in 1999 and comprises countries of Horn of Africa, Sudan, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda and South Sudan

The communique of Friday' summit took place in Addis Ababa discussed structure of the organization and declaration of principles on cooperation over the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden which would consolidate adherence and strategic cooperation in the region.

The summit praised government and people of Sudan over smooth transition to civilian rule and steadfastness of Sudanese people.

The Summit also commended role of South Sudan State in mediation between the transitional government and the opposition in the peace talks hosted by Juba.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance in South Sudan welcomed selection of Sudan for chairing IGAD.