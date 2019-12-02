East Africa: IGAD Commends Smooth Transfer of Power

1 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) commended process of smooth power transfer in Sudan and expressed confidence that Sudan assuming chair of IGAD would achieve regional integration and political cooperation among the East African organization member states.

A communique issued by IGAD countries said the coming summit woul convene in Khartoum without giving specific date.

Sudan won IGAD chair Friday after fierce competition with Kenya, Uganda and Djibouti.

The Djibouti-based East African organization was founded in 1999 and comprises countries of Horn of Africa, Sudan, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Uganda and South Sudan

The communique of Friday' summit took place in Addis Ababa discussed structure of the organization and declaration of principles on cooperation over the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden which would consolidate adherence and strategic cooperation in the region.

The summit praised government and people of Sudan over smooth transition to civilian rule and steadfastness of Sudanese people.

The Summit also commended role of South Sudan State in mediation between the transitional government and the opposition in the peace talks hosted by Juba.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Alliance in South Sudan welcomed selection of Sudan for chairing IGAD.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.