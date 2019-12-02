Sudan: Wali Kassala Appreciates Saudi Arabia Stances Towards Sudan's Issues

Kassala — Wali of Kassala State Maj.Gen Mahmoud Babiker Himmad commended role of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting Sudan in all domains as well as supporting humanitarian work in the State.

This came while the Wali was addressing launching of distributing dates in Kassla state provided by Eghtinam for Human Development which plans to distribute 8000 tons of date in Sudan.

The Organization Executive Director Hassan Awad Al Karim cited philanthropists and supporters of the organization, top of which, he explained, was King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, stressing that the organization is planning to implement developmental projects instead of relief works.

Representative of Humanitarian Aid Commissioner Mohamed Hamid said the role being played by King Salman Center was not a new and that its work was appreciated as it came on time and a mid-situation of diseases and economic hardship that the Kassala State is going through

He stated that the Commission has been working with the government's institutions and concerned bodies to put proposals on moving from relief to sustainable development.