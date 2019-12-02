Sudan: Islamist Accused of Inciting Violence At University of Khartoum

1 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The administration of the University of Khartoum has accused one of Sudan's most prominent Islamic fundamentalists Dr Mohamed El Jazouli, head of the Salafist Nusrat El Sharia and the Advocacy of State of Law, and his party's members of inciting violence and insulting the University of Khartoum administration at the University's mosque.

On Friday, El Jazouli - who has been vocal in his support of his support for Islamic State - encouraged those who attended the sermon at the mosque of the University of Khartoum "to get ready and prepare for self-sacrifice against the transitional government".

He also encouraged the army to seize power, dissolve the transitional government, annul the signed constitutional document, and called for an early election.

'Hate speech'

The university confirmed that it will take legal action against El Jazouli to prevent such hate speech and inciting violence from occurring in the future.

In a press statement, the University's media department explained that they were surprised by El Jazouli when he ascended to the pulpit of the mosque half an hour before Goma prayer. The statement stressed that he came with no coordination with the mosque's administration. The statement also revealed that the university's students objected to El Jazouli's Friday sermon.

In 2015, Radio Dabanga reported that El Jazouli repeated his support for the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.