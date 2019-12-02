Sudan: Assets of Disbanded NCP 'Estimated At 1.5 Trillion Sudanese Pounds' - Survey

Khartoum — The National Congress Party that ruled Sudan during the deposed Al Bashir regime is estimated to have 'trillions of Sudanese Pounds' in the Sudanese banks, and some of its assets have 'disappeared under mysterious circumstances'.

In a joint meeting on Thursday, Sudan's Sovereign Council and Cabinet decided to disband the National Congress Party established by ousted president Omar Al Bashir, and to cancel the infamous Public Order Law.

Sudan's Justice Minister Nasreldin Abdelbari says that the passed law stipulates the immediate annulment of the former ruling National Congress Party (NCP), confiscation of its property, and freezing its assets or other affiliated bodies or umbrellas. The frozen assets and resources or property must be handed to the Ministry of Finance.

Trillions of Pounds

On Friday, El Tayar newspaper reported that according to a preliminary survey, the NCP's property and assets are estimated to be roughly 1.5 trillion Pounds in the Sudanese banks.

Since the downfall of the Al Bashir regime, a huge amount of money has reportedly been withdrawn and transferred to individuals, affiliates, and officials of the former regime. The NCP also reportedly sold thousands of vehicles to car dealers and others were transferred to the party's affiliates and leaders.

It explained that the assets and property of institutions, companies, and student unions associated with the NCP have disappeared under mysterious circumstances, including thousands of cars and computers.