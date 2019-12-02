Sudan: Assets of Disbanded NCP 'Estimated At 1.5 Trillion Sudanese Pounds' - Survey

1 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The National Congress Party that ruled Sudan during the deposed Al Bashir regime is estimated to have 'trillions of Sudanese Pounds' in the Sudanese banks, and some of its assets have 'disappeared under mysterious circumstances'.

In a joint meeting on Thursday, Sudan's Sovereign Council and Cabinet decided to disband the National Congress Party established by ousted president Omar Al Bashir, and to cancel the infamous Public Order Law.

Sudan's Justice Minister Nasreldin Abdelbari says that the passed law stipulates the immediate annulment of the former ruling National Congress Party (NCP), confiscation of its property, and freezing its assets or other affiliated bodies or umbrellas. The frozen assets and resources or property must be handed to the Ministry of Finance.

Trillions of Pounds

On Friday, El Tayar newspaper reported that according to a preliminary survey, the NCP's property and assets are estimated to be roughly 1.5 trillion Pounds in the Sudanese banks.

Since the downfall of the Al Bashir regime, a huge amount of money has reportedly been withdrawn and transferred to individuals, affiliates, and officials of the former regime. The NCP also reportedly sold thousands of vehicles to car dealers and others were transferred to the party's affiliates and leaders.

It explained that the assets and property of institutions, companies, and student unions associated with the NCP have disappeared under mysterious circumstances, including thousands of cars and computers.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
Legal Affairs
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.