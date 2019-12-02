Sudan: Legal Reform Constitutes New Chapter Sudan's History - Justice Minister

Khartoum — Sudan's Justice Minister Nasreldin Abdelbari says that the law regarding the annulment of the infamous Public Order Law, the dismantling of the former regime, and abolition of the former ruling party, heralds "a new chapter in the history of the Sudanese people".

He further clarified that the passed law stipulates the immediate annulment of the former ruling National Congress Party (NCP), confiscation of its property, and freezing its assets or other affiliated bodies or umbrellas. The frozen assets and resources or property must be handed to the Ministry of Finance, he added.

On Friday, Radio Dabanga reported that the draft law dissolved the National Congress Party that ruled during the deposed Al Bashir regime, confiscated its property, and bars its affiliates from political activities for the next 10 years. It also dissolved the trade union and professional bodies that were affiliated with the former regime.

During a press conference the spokesman of the Sovereign Council, Mohamed El Faki told reporters that the decision to dismantle the former regime comes to fulfil the slogan of the Sudanese revolution freedom, peace, and justice for which Sudanese have waiting for it for so long.

Minister Abdelbari further explained that the law provides the formation of a Committee of 18 members to carry out the task of freezing assets and confiscation of property of the NCP, the minister said. The competence of the Committee includes recommending or advising the government to dissolve any organisation, association, trade union, professional union, student union, institution, commission, company, a public or private company, and any partisan political or security bodies that affiliated with the former regime. The Committee also has other powers, he said.

SPA

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) in a statement welcomed the newly passed law. The SPA stated that the passed law reflects the spirit of the Sudanese revolution and paves the ways for freedom, peace, and justice in the country.

The statement also emphasised that the new law though it came late, it is a great move in achieving the goals of the revolution, and the true defeat of the counter-revolution.

The statement further clarified this move is an important step towards building a democratic civil state, and the SPA will keep the struggle going until all the objectives of the revolution are achieved. The SPA will remain adhered to the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the statement explained.

The SPA affirmed that they will work and persevere with all the parties involved in the change and Resistance Committee or other Sudanese forces to safeguard the objectives and the spirit of the revolution.