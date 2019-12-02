Sudan: 'June 3 Massacre Investigation Needs Competent Witness Protection - Sudan A-G

Khartoum — There must be competent witness protection in place concerning the investigation of the June 3 massacre, Sudan's attorney general Taj El Sir El Hibir has emphasised.

On Friday, in a press circular, the attorney general confirmed that he has ordered all the prosecutors to continue the investigation procedure regarding the massacre of June 3, and all crimes committed since 18 December 2018. After the 3 June massacre, the victims' families formed a group to follow up on the case with the authorities in Khartoum.

The attorney general explained that all prosecutions have been asked to keep the statements and testimonies of witnesses highly confidential, to ensure that solid witness protection is in place

Also, the families of the victims demanded the formation of a special court to try all the criminals for the crimes committed on June 3. They called for lifting immunities and speeding up the investigation. The family group plans a rally at the Presidential Palace, the Judiciary, and the Cabinet to hand over a memorandum on Tuesday in Khartoum.