Sudan: South Darfur Clinic Murder Suspects Confess

1 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Nyala — The alleged perpetrators of an armed robbery in which a Sourth Darfur paediatrician was stabbed to death last Sunday have made a confession to Nyala police.

The police Central Intelligence Agency in Nyala say they have arrested five suspects, who have all confessed their part in the armed robbery at the clinic.

They have made statements to the police that they planned the robbery and broke into the clinic. When paediatrician Dr Abdelaziz El Haj resisted, one of the suspects stabbed him with a knife in the heart, killing him instantly.

The suspects also confessed to stealing the victim's phone.

The investigation is continuing.

