Sudan: Schools Shut After Four Injured in West Darfur Attack

1 December 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

West Darfur — Two women and two schoolchildren were seriously injured on Friday when unidentified gunmen attacked the village of Gomwa north of Sirba in West Darfur.

A witness told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen were riding camels and motorcycles. Two of the injured were transferred to El Geneina for treatment.

The local government announced the indefinite closure of schools for the sake of the safety and security of the students and pupils in the area.

On Thursday, Radio Dabanga reported that herdsmen raided Kendebe village at dawn that morning. Four residents were injured. The attackers torched a number of houses. They then left the area, stealing 50 cows and 300 sheep and goats.

In a separate attack, farmer Ahmed Matar was killed by militant herders in the area of Gokar near El Geneina, West Darfur, when he objected to them grazing of their livestock on his farm, an eyewitness reported to Radio Dabanga.

