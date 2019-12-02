South Africa: Centane Husband Arrested for Alleged Murder of His Wife

1 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police arrested a 29-year-old man for alleged murder of his 25-year-old wife. It is alleged that the 25-year-old woman was assaulted on Friday, 29 November 2019 at about 21h00 at her home at Vuso Locality, Qoboqobo Village in Centane.

The motive for the murder is unknown and it is not clear if there were other relatives when the suspect assaulted his wife to death. The deceased was identified as Nonkoliso Nanku. The suspect will appear before the Centane Magistrate's Court on Monday, 02 December 2019 facing a murder charge.

Eastern Cape Police Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga was shocked that a man who is supposed to protect his wife is the one who is implicated in her murder. Lt Gen Ntshinga furthermore condemned the murder of the 25-year-old defenceless woman while at the same time applauded Centane Police for their swift actions resulting in the arrest of the suspect.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.