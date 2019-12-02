South Africa: Centane Husband Arrested for Alleged Murder of His Wife

press release

Police arrested a 29-year-old man for alleged murder of his 25-year-old wife. It is alleged that the 25-year-old woman was assaulted on Friday, 29 November 2019 at about 21h00 at her home at Vuso Locality, Qoboqobo Village in Centane.

The motive for the murder is unknown and it is not clear if there were other relatives when the suspect assaulted his wife to death. The deceased was identified as Nonkoliso Nanku. The suspect will appear before the Centane Magistrate's Court on Monday, 02 December 2019 facing a murder charge.

Eastern Cape Police Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga was shocked that a man who is supposed to protect his wife is the one who is implicated in her murder. Lt Gen Ntshinga furthermore condemned the murder of the 25-year-old defenceless woman while at the same time applauded Centane Police for their swift actions resulting in the arrest of the suspect.