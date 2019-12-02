South Africa: Trio to Appear for Business Robbery and Illegal Possession of Firearm

press release

Three suspects aged 27, 33 and 38 are expected to appear on Monday, 2 December 2019 in the Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court on a charge of business robbery. The third suspect will also face additional charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition as well as pointing of firearm.

The suspects' court appearance follows an incident in which the police were summoned to the scene along Ventersdorp-Rustenburg road where a man was found dead with a bullet wound in the early hours of Friday, 29 November 2019. Upon combing the scene, an empty cartridge and a pistol were found.

A while later, police officers who were on patrol noticed a suspicious looking male at a hiking spot just outside the town on the Ventersdorp-Coligny road. The man allegedly ran away when the police stopped to question him. Consequently, a chase ensued and in the process, the man pointed a firearm at the police. As a result, the police fired shots and wounded the suspect. The suspect was searched and an unlicensed revolver, two ammunition, four cell phones and cash were found in his possession.

It is alleged that the suspect (33), admitted involvement in the business robbery committed the previous evening in Ventersdorp. He was transported to hospital where he is currently under police guard.

Further investigations into the cases resulted in the arrest of two more suspects in Tshing Location, Ventersdorp. It was also established that the deceased who was found with a bullet wound along the Venterdorp-Rustenburg road, was allegedly killed during a dispute over money which was robbed during commission of the business robbery.

Investigation into the matter including tracing of a suspect alleged to be behind the death of the man found with a bullet wound continues. At this stage, possibility of linking the suspects to other business robberies reported in Ventersdorp and surrounding areas cannot be ruled out.

The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane applauded members for their swift response and vigilance that led to the arrests and seizure of firearms. She said that the police, through the Safer Festive Season Operations - "Operation Tlotla Molao", will ensure that those who disrespect the rule of law are brought to book.