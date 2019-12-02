Sudan: Association of Periphery Youth Supports Dismantling of Enqaz Regime

Khartoum — Association of the Periphery Youth and Civilian Forces welcomed endorsement of the Dismantling Engaz Regime and Removal of its Empowerment Act 2019 by the Sovereign Council and Council of Ministers despite , it said, came late but it was important step towards achieving the revolution goals.

Chairman of the Association, Ahmed Al-Neiyal Kayouk said the step was essential for building a civilian and democratic state , stressing the association back to the interim government in its efforts to achieve the aspired goals.

Kayouk urged the interim government to expedite appointment of Walis(governors) for stability of states and preventing slips that may drag the country into abyss.

He demanded the interim government to put into consideration to restoration money looted by the defunct regime to the state treasure to be used for recovery of the country's economy.

Kayouk signaled message to armed movements to resort to wisdom and put the country's interest first , stressing importance of existence of confidence between the two parties to the negotiation in the coming round of negotiations..