Sudan: Association of Periphery Youth Supports Dismantling of Enqaz Regime

1 December 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Association of the Periphery Youth and Civilian Forces welcomed endorsement of the Dismantling Engaz Regime and Removal of its Empowerment Act 2019 by the Sovereign Council and Council of Ministers despite , it said, came late but it was important step towards achieving the revolution goals.

Chairman of the Association, Ahmed Al-Neiyal Kayouk said the step was essential for building a civilian and democratic state , stressing the association back to the interim government in its efforts to achieve the aspired goals.

Kayouk urged the interim government to expedite appointment of Walis(governors) for stability of states and preventing slips that may drag the country into abyss.

He demanded the interim government to put into consideration to restoration money looted by the defunct regime to the state treasure to be used for recovery of the country's economy.

Kayouk signaled message to armed movements to resort to wisdom and put the country's interest first , stressing importance of existence of confidence between the two parties to the negotiation in the coming round of negotiations..

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Plot to Oust Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Gathers Pace - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.