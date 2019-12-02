Somalia: AMISOM Pledges to Ensure Security During the 2020/2021 Elections

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) reiterated its commitment to ensure that Somalia will hold a free and fair election in 2020/2021.

AMISOM Police Commissioner Augustine Magnus Kailie told civilians, representatives of the political parties and the Independent National Electoral Commission (NIEC) that AMISOM, in collaboration with Somali stakeholders, is ready to help support its efforts. There would be a free and fair election for one person one vote.

Kailie said the Somali leadership has expressed its commitment to move beyond the 4.5-tribal power sharing model to hold one person one vote election and that AMISOM will play a supportive role in this regard.

The Federal Government of Somalia has said that it was exerting efforts to hold a one person one vote elections in the country by 2020/2021, amid insecurity and other challenges.