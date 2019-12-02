Liberia: UL Students Want 50 Buses

Students at the University of Liberia (UL) have pleaded with President George Manneh Weah to work with newly inaugurated UL president Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson in addressing a number of requests including provision of at least 50 buses if he wants "a smooth environment on the campus.

Students Transitional Committee Chairman J. Benedict S. Paye, Jr. made the request on behalf of the student body at UL, minutes after Dr. Nelson's inauguration as the University's 15 President at Fendall on Thursday, 28 November.

He pleads with President Weah to work with Dr. Nelson by providing the University at least 50 buses to commute students from the Capitol Hill Campus and the Parker Paint parking in Paynesville to the University's Fendall campus.

He also wants the bathroom and latrine conditions at the university to be addressed, and to also ensure that each of the colleges at the University has its own library.Student Paye urges President Weah to work with Dr. Nelson in addressing these requests if he wants "a smooth environment on this campus."

He however pledges the cooperation of the student body, but reminds President Weah and the University Administration of the challenges that are still facing the Institution."You know you cannot send a soldier at the battle front without giving him all the necessary ammunition," Paye says.

Speaking earlier, UL Vice President for Administration Madam Weade Kobbah - Boley says it is another milestone at the University of Liberia not only because it is the inauguration of the 15th President, but also because it is the first inauguration of a president of the University that will be superintended by President Weah.

She says the University wholeheartedly solicits President Weah's engagement with the leadership, faculty, staff and students of the University.

"This is the only way we can fulfill our mandate to build human capital for the development of our country Liberia. You tell us the development programs you need for our country and we will train people to help you implement them," she says.She calls it a creative and productive partnership, noting that the most valuable resource a country has is its human resources.