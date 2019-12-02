Liberia: NaFAA Strengthens Grip On Regulating the Fisheries Sector

2 December 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Judoemue Kollie

-As President Weah signs Fisheries Act into Law

A press release from the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) says that the entity has gained more international relevance following the signing into Law by His Excellency President George Manneh Weah of a Fisheries Act now known as the Fisheries and Aquaculture Management and Development Law.

The Fisheries and Aquaculture Management and Development Law, signed by President George Manneh Weah on November 26, 2019, will provide an effective legal instrument that is consistent with other international tools in managing, conserving and protecting the fisheries resources of Liberia.

According to a NaFAA press release, prior to the signing into law of the amended Act by President Weah, the previous Fisheries Instrument only established the institution but did not detail the administrative functions which should conform with international best practices and treaties Liberia has signed up to as it is reflected in this Fisheries and Aquaculture Management and Development law.

NaFAA, under the insightful leadership of its Director-General, Madam Emma Metieh Glassco, recognized the gaps in managing the sector and took actions to mitigate these lapses through the amendment of the Law.

This provides prospects for a well-managed and vibrant Fisheries sector.

