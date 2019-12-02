Rwanda: In a New Book, Bishop Bilindabagabo Explores Ways to Tackle Drug Abuse

Statistic from Rwanda National Police show that around 70 per cent of the crimes committed in the country are either caused or related to drug abuse. This is mainly what has prompted Bishop Alexis Bilindabagabo to author a 200-page book on drug abuse in Rwanda.

Entitled "Goliyati Araguye", loosely translated as "Goliath has fallen", the book explores various possible ways of how Rwanda can sustainably fight against drug abuse.

It was launched on Friday, November 29, at Kigali Public Library.

In his speech at the launch Bishop Bilindabagabo, remarked that there is a definite hope that Rwanda can get rid of drug abuse for good.

He explains that the issue now looks as big as Goliath before a small country like Rwanda.

"David was nothing compared to Goliath but he was clever and brave enough to kill him. We need to approach this problem collectively. That is exactly how I think Rwanda will manage to defeat drug abuse," he said.

Pascaline Umulisa, who read the book talks about how useful it could be to distribute it in schools and rehabilitation centres.

"The fact that it is in Kinyarwanda and gives an honest account of what the issue is makes the book a credible mobilisation tool against drug abuse," she said.

She added that having faith-based people and institutions involved in the fight adds more weight on the issue and involves many people.

The Permanent Secretary of Minister of Local Government, Samuel Dusengiyumva, who was also present, emphasized the need to put together to fight against drug abuse and promised Bishop Bilindabagabo to give all the necessary support.

"The ministry is committed to supporting all the efforts invested in fighting drug abuse. This book could help in spreading knowledge on the matter and we will support it," he said.

Bishop Bilindabagabo disclosed that he plans to a rollout a countrywide campaign to popularize his book and make it more accessible.

"That way, we will be able to spread the message around the country," he revealed.

According to statistics from the National Rehabilitation Services, over 12,000 people are accommodated in rehabilitation centres around the country and 11,000 people are diagnosed with mental health issues due to drug abuse.

The feedback in the room reflected on the idea that Rwanda needs more books and guides on how to end the issue.

