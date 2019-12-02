Rwanda: Police Keen to Reclaim Ecahf Championship

2 December 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Police handball club have emphasized that winning the title will be the 'ultimate goal' when the 2019 East and Central Africa Handball Federation (ECAHF) senior club championship gets underway in Kigali this week.

The regional showpiece starts Monday, and will run through December 7.

Police, seven-time Rwandan champions, won the tournament in 2015 when it was last staged in Rwanda.

"We are ready for the challenge, all the players are fit. The morale in camp is also excellent," Police head coach, Antoine Ntabanganyimana, told Times Sport on Sunday.

"We have the home advantage, we hope Rwandans will come out in big numbers to support us in our quest to keep the title at home," he added.

As the hosts, Rwanda will field three teams in the men's category; Police, APR and Gicumbi, and two teams in the women's competition - The Winners and UR-Rukara.

The games will be hosted at two different venues; Kimisagara Youth Centre courts and the Amahoro National Stadium.

By press time Sunday, Police were yet to know who they will face in their opening match.

Men's teams: APR, Gicumbi and Police (Rwanda), Ndejje University and Prisons (Uganda), JKT (Tanzania), Police and TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Black Mamba and Cereals (Kenya) as well as Lusaka Rangers from Zambia.

Women's teams: UR-Rukara and The Winners (Rwanda), Prisons (Uganda), JTK (Tanzania) and, Police and Evunuka of DR Congo.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/NkotanyiDamas

Tags:HandballECAHF

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Rwanda
East Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.