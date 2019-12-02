Rwanda: Police Keen to Reclaim Ecahf Championship

Police handball club have emphasized that winning the title will be the 'ultimate goal' when the 2019 East and Central Africa Handball Federation (ECAHF) senior club championship gets underway in Kigali this week.

The regional showpiece starts Monday, and will run through December 7.

Police, seven-time Rwandan champions, won the tournament in 2015 when it was last staged in Rwanda.

"We are ready for the challenge, all the players are fit. The morale in camp is also excellent," Police head coach, Antoine Ntabanganyimana, told Times Sport on Sunday.

"We have the home advantage, we hope Rwandans will come out in big numbers to support us in our quest to keep the title at home," he added.

As the hosts, Rwanda will field three teams in the men's category; Police, APR and Gicumbi, and two teams in the women's competition - The Winners and UR-Rukara.

The games will be hosted at two different venues; Kimisagara Youth Centre courts and the Amahoro National Stadium.

By press time Sunday, Police were yet to know who they will face in their opening match.

Men's teams: APR, Gicumbi and Police (Rwanda), Ndejje University and Prisons (Uganda), JKT (Tanzania), Police and TP Mazembe (DR Congo), Black Mamba and Cereals (Kenya) as well as Lusaka Rangers from Zambia.

Women's teams: UR-Rukara and The Winners (Rwanda), Prisons (Uganda), JTK (Tanzania) and, Police and Evunuka of DR Congo.

