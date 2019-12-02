Rwanda: Police Held At As Muhanga, Eric Rutanga Powers Rayon to Second

Sunday

Kiyovu 0-1 Rayon

Marines 0-0 Mukura

Muhanga 1-0 Police

Bugesera 2-0 Espoir

AS Kigali 2-2 Sunrise

ERIC Rutanga's late winner sparked wild celebrations at Kigali Stadium on Sunday as Rayon Sports beat SC Kiyovu to move to second in the 2019-20 Rwanda Premier League.

With the clock ticking towards what seemed to be a barren stalemate, skipper Rutanga saved the Blues with a magnificent free-kick at stoppage time after he was challenged by Kiyovu's Keddy Nsanzimfura just outside the area.

The last-gasp effort was a reward of hard work after Martinez Espinosa's side had missed several chances in either halves through Oumar Sidibé, Hervé Rugwiro, Commodore Olokwei, Gilbert Mugisha, and Michael Sarpong.

With the half-fought victory, Rayon are now second with 24 points, tally with third-placed Police who were stunned 1-0 by AS Muhanga earlier in the afternoon.

Jackson Baransananiye netted the lone goal at Muhanga Stadium in the 55th minute.

