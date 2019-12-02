Nigeria: Smart Adeyemi Wins Kogi West Senatorial Seat, As Dino Melaye Loses Out

Lokoja — The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Kogi West senatorial seat after the Saturday's supplementary election.

INEC's Returning Officer, Prof Olaide Lawal, said Adeyemi polled a total of 88,373 votes to defeat his main challenger, PDP's Senator Dino Melaye who polled 62,133 votes.

Daily Trust reports that Adeyemi was leading with 20,570 votes during the November 16 senatorial rerun election before the poll was declared inconclusive on grounds of winning margin between the two leading candidates.

The supplementary election was held in 53 polling units spread across the seven local government areas in the West senatorial district.

INEC's decision to conduct a fresh election in the senatorial district was in line with the order of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which dismissed an appeal filed by Senator Melaye challenging the nullification of his February 23 victory by the election tribunal.

According to the results declared by INEC after the supplementary polls, it indicated that the APC polled 4,649 votes in Lokoja while PDP got 376 votes.

In Mopamuro, APC polled 309 while PDP got 09 votes.

The APC polled 287 votes in Kogi-Kotonkarfe while the PDP got 376 votes.

The results from Ijumu indicated that the APC got 364 votes while the PDP polled 577 votes.

In Yagba West, APC got 165 against PDP's 22; Yagba East records 580 votes for APC and 135 votes for PDP just as APC polled 1,901 votes in Kabba-Bunu as against PDP's 546 votes.