Nigeria: 2023 Pre World Cup Qualifiers - Nigeria Rugby Names Squad, Arrive Antananarivo

1 December 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Coach Bronson Weir has announced the Nigeria Rugby Men's Fifteens squad that will be on duty against Madagascar in Antananarivo on Sunday.

This encounter is the last match of the elimination stage of the Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) 2020 and kicks off today at 15:00 local time (3pm) at the Mahamasima Stadium in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

"The boys have worked hard all through training in Kano and Lagos. Madagascar play a unique band of Xv's Rugby. We will concentrate on our game and do what we have to do to get the result. We look forward to seeing what the team can produce on Sunday," says Coach Bronson Weir.

Members of the 22-man squad are forwards Godwin Otoro, David Oyekanmi, Praise Asiedu, Sunday Bassey, Ricky Nwagbara and Ibrahim Suraj.

Others are Samuel Ekpo, Obi Wilson, Alex Onome Richard, John Kurah, Olatunde Sulaiman, Jude Abrakson and Emmanuel Chukwudi.

The backs are Azeez Ladipo, Nuhu Ibrahim, Monday Omorogieva, Joshua Etim, Jeremiah Peters, Daniel John, Isah Omale, Ezekiel Tom and Gabriel Etim.

