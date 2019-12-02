Nigeria: Group Moves to Bridge Gap Between Govt, Technology

In line with its commitment to bridging the gap between government and the technology ecosystem and to co-curate the Lagos Innovation Masterplan, a design thinking talkshop was held in Lagos recently.

The event had in attendance, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, among other top government officials as well as the academia.

According to the Curator of Art of Technology Lagos 1.0 and Founder of Eko Innovation Center, Mr. Gbenga Afolabi, the essence of the parley was to engage. "The government has always known that we need the ecosystem to leapfrog and create that 21st century economy that Mr. Governor has always talked about in turning Lagos into a smart city.

"The ecosystem also needs to engage with government such that they enjoy the kind of patronage, access and funding that can make them do what they do best which is creating enterprises."

Sponsored by the Lagos State Government through the office of the Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology and the Eko Innovation Center, the Art of Technology 1.0 would take place between 5th and 6th of December in Lagos

Also expected at the event are 17 tech hubs, 50 developers, 23 investors, 28 startups and over 2000 participants.

In his welcome address, Mr. Olatubosun Alake, Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology to the Governor of Lagos State, said there was a need for government and private sector to co-create wealth.

"The private sector can create wealth; you need government's help to multiply it."

He noted that feedback from the event would be used in developing the Lagos Innovation Masterplan which will be unveiled during the Art of Technology 1.0, reassuring attendees that their contributions were key in developing the much needed blueprint.

Pledging commitment to government and tech collaboration, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat said: "It is the people in the IT space that can change this country. We need to utilise the tech innovation ecosystem in the development of our nation.

"We have to agree: let the private sector grow the economy while government focuses on rule of law. Then, we collaborate to make this happen."

Speaking on the theme of Art of Technology Lagos 1.0 'Bridging the Gap,' Afolabi said, "Government has promised to make data accessible to the people in the ecosystem in the manner and form they will want it. Data is the new oil. That is what is going to empower and energise the ecosystem to begin to create a lot of things."