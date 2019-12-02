South Africa: CSA to 'Fully Address' Media Gagging Crisis

2 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Rob Houwing, Sport24 Chief Writer

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa took to Twitter on Monday to respond to the weekend furore over their withdrawal of accreditation to at least five prominent cricket writers ... and acknowledging "the severity of the current mood towards our brand".

The views were expressed in a three-part sequence on the official (@OfficialCSA) Twitter handle, although no individual was credited with the statement.

It follows the revoking on Sunday - although accreditation was later "approved" again in most or all cases - of the media passes of five cricket scribes, during activity in the controversial Mzansi Super League, from a wide range of publications: Stuart Hess, Firdose Moonda, Ken Borland, Neil Manthorp and Telford Vice.

The CSA statement read: "The Executive of Cricket South Africa fully acknowledges the recent events in the media space and despite months of experiencing unmediated attacks, including of a personal nature, we acknowledge the severity of the current mood towards our brand.

"We take the opportunity to unreservedly express our intention to fully address the current situation in the media. To this end, we commit to meet with the editors of the respective newspapers to address the current impasse.

"As the custodians of cricket in SA, we are grateful for the unwavering support of our many stakeholders, and in particular the partners and sponsors and their clientele, who collectively sustain this great sport."

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.