South Africa: Sundowns Ladies Maintain Unbeaten Run After 12 Games in #snwl

2 December 2019
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

2 December 2019 - Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have maintained their unbeaten run in the newly-formed SAFA National Women's League after registering their 12thwin in as many matches in the competition.

The Chloorkop-based side beat Richmond Ladies 1-0 on Saturday, 30 November to maintain their top stop in the league.

The away clash took place at Umziwabantu Stadium, De Aar, Northern Cape.

Sundowns now have a seven-point lead, followed by the Tshwane University of Technology who defeated First Touch Academy on Sunday, 1 December to keep their second place.

Sundowns still has to lose or draw a match in the 12 outings.

Bloemfontein Celtic Ladies moved up to third spot after a 2-0 victory over the University of Western Cape on Saturday at Ikamva Grounds - the home of Ajax Cape Town.

Celtic is three points behind TUT, and 10 behind Sundowns at the halfway mark of the league season.

In other matches, Thunderbirds Ladies and Golden Ladies shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. The struggle continues for Durban Ladies after they went down 1-0 to Tsunami Queens at Bohlokong Stadium in Bethlehem, while hosts University of Johannesburg suffered a 2-1 to Coal City Wizards.

At this point of the season, TUT is the highest scoring side with 42 goals, followed by Sundowns on 38.

Tsunami Queens are yet to hit the double digits of goals as they are sitting on only nine.

At the back, Sundowns is very stingy, as they have conceded just six goals, while Richmond Ladies is generous after they picked up the ball 41 times at the back of the net.

STATS SO FAR:

Sundowns is the only team that has not lost a match

They have not even played a draw, and are joined by UJ, Tsunami and Richmond in that category

TUT is the highest scoring side with 42 goals - the lowest is Tsunami on 9

Sundowns has conceded the least number of goals, 6 - whilst Richmond Ladies has let in the most, 41

Thunderbirds have won only one match

Durban Ladies, Thunderbirds, Tsunami and Richmond have not hit the double numbers in terms of points accumulated - they are on 8, 6, 6, 6 respectively

Richmond Ladies have lost most matches so far - 10

RESULTS:

70 TUT 3 - 1 FIRST TOUCH ACADEMY TUT Main Stadium |01 Dec

72 RICHMOND LADIES 0 - 1 MAMELODI SUNDOWNS Umziwabantu Stadium|30 Nov

71 THUNDERBIRDS LADIES 1 - 1 GOLDEN LADIES Jan Smuts Stadium|30 Nov

69 TSUNAMI QUEENS 1 - 0 DURBAN LADIES Bohlokong Stadium|30 Nov

68 UNIVERSITY OF JHB 1 - 2 COAL CITY WIZARDS UJ Soweto Campus Stadium|28 Nov

67 UNIVERSITY OF WC 0 - 2 BLOEM CELTIC Ikamva, Parow|26 Nov

Current Log Standings

Pos Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Mamelodi Sundowns 12 12 0 0 38 6 32 36

2 TUT 12 9 2 1 42 19 23 29

3 Bloem Celtic 12 8 2 2 33 12 21 26

4 First Touch Academy 12 6 2 4 31 21 10 20

5 Coal City Wizards 12 5 5 2 23 19 4 20

6 University of JHB 12 6 0 6 21 22 -1 18

7 University of WC 11 3 5 3 22 14 8 14

8 Golden Ladies 12 3 3 6 11 22 -11 12

9 Durban Ladies 12 2 2 8 10 28 -18 8

10 Thunderbirds Ladies 12 1 3 8 15 34 -19 6

11 Tsunami Queens 11 2 0 9 9 29 -20 6

12 Richmond Ladies 12 2 0 10 12 41 -29

6

