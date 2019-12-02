South Africa: Precious Ramabulana's Alleged Killer Abandons Bail Bid

2 December 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

The man arrested for the murder of 21-year-old Limpopo student Precious Ramabulana has abandoned his bid for bail.

Aubrey Manaka, 28, made a brief appearance in the Morebeng Magistrate's Court on Monday. He was charged with rape, murder, housebreaking with intent to rob and aggravated robbery, Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on Monday.

Malabi-Dzhangi said Manaka had not pleaded to the charges yet.

He was arrested on Thursday, four days after Ramabulana's body was found in her rented room.

The Capricorn TVET College student, who enrolled in Mokomene, was stabbed 52 times. Someone entered her room through a window before attacking and stabbing her to death.

The man was reportedly found in possession of her SIM card, the object used to stab her and blood-stained clothes.

News24 previously reported that the man had a pending case for "a rape type of charge", President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed on Sunday while visiting the family.

Ramaphosa revealed the news of the pending case in a video posted to Twitter, but he did not provide more details.

Ramabulana's frantic screams prompted neighbours to call the police. Her aunt, Mavis Sitholimela, told News24 last week that, when the police arrived on the scene, the 21-year-old was still alive. Her room was locked and they had to use a window to gain access to the premises.

"The police found her alive. They asked her to open the door, and she said she couldn't open it. They [then] used the window to enter the room, and when they spoke to her, she said: 'Can I give you this number... 072...?'" the aunt said.

Manaka will appear again in court on January 30, next year. Malabi-Dzhangi said investigations into the gruesome murder continue.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

