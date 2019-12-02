Nigerian Lawmaker Ja'afaru Illiyasu Is Dead

2 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

A member of the House of Representatives, Ja'afaru Illiyasu, is dead.

The first term lawmaker who represents Magama/Rijau federal constituency of Niger State passed away on Monday morning.

Associates of the late lawmaker confirmed his death to PREMIUM TIMES via telephone.

According to a source who doesn't want to be mentioned, the lawmaker died in his sleep.Associates of the late lawmaker confirmed his death to PREMIUM TIMES via telephone.

"He came back from Lagos last night, went to sleep but did not wake up," he said.

The spokesperson of the House, Benjamin Kalu, did not respond to calls or text messages when contacted.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.