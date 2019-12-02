Nigerian Lawmaker Ja'afaru Illiyasu Is Dead

A member of the House of Representatives, Ja'afaru Illiyasu, is dead.

The first term lawmaker who represents Magama/Rijau federal constituency of Niger State passed away on Monday morning.

Associates of the late lawmaker confirmed his death to PREMIUM TIMES via telephone.

According to a source who doesn't want to be mentioned, the lawmaker died in his sleep.

"He came back from Lagos last night, went to sleep but did not wake up," he said.

The spokesperson of the House, Benjamin Kalu, did not respond to calls or text messages when contacted.