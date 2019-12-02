Kenya: Don't Turn Away Needy Students, Magoha Tells School Heads

Secondary school principals have been asked not to turn away needy students for failure to raise the required school fees.

While releasing the results of Form One selection on Monday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha also called on parents who are financially stable to contribute towards the development of infrastructure in schools.

But he said this should be voluntary and parents who lack resources should not be compelled to contribute.

Prof Magoha reiterated the government's commitment to ensure that every learner transits from primary to secondary school.

FACILITATE ENROLMENT

"To address barriers to secondary education, the Ministry will continue working with the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government to facilitate the enrolment of every child in secondary school," said Prof Magoha.

He added that the administrative arms of the national government will work with county and sub-county education officials to ensure that no child is locked out of secondary school education.

"Ministry officials will be required to file accurate daily returns on the status of reporting to schools to ensure 100 percent transition. This means that parents, guardians and school managers must facilitate smooth admission of all children to secondary schools," said Prof Magoha.