Kenya: Don't Turn Away Needy Students, Magoha Tells School Heads

2 December 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ouma Wanzala

Secondary school principals have been asked not to turn away needy students for failure to raise the required school fees.

While releasing the results of Form One selection on Monday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha also called on parents who are financially stable to contribute towards the development of infrastructure in schools.

But he said this should be voluntary and parents who lack resources should not be compelled to contribute.

Prof Magoha reiterated the government's commitment to ensure that every learner transits from primary to secondary school.

FACILITATE ENROLMENT

"To address barriers to secondary education, the Ministry will continue working with the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government to facilitate the enrolment of every child in secondary school," said Prof Magoha.

He added that the administrative arms of the national government will work with county and sub-county education officials to ensure that no child is locked out of secondary school education.

"Ministry officials will be required to file accurate daily returns on the status of reporting to schools to ensure 100 percent transition. This means that parents, guardians and school managers must facilitate smooth admission of all children to secondary schools," said Prof Magoha.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Education
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.