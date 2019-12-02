Mauritius: National Assembly Elects Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun As President of the Republic of Mauritius

press release

The National Assembly unanimously elected Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, as President of the Republic of Mauritius, today. The motion for the election of the new President was presented by the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

The Prime Minister also presented the motion for the election of Mr Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon, as the new Vice-President of the Republic of Mauritius. The swearing-in ceremony of the President and Vice-President of the Republic will be held this evening at the State House, Le Réduit.

Mr Roopun started his career in 1978 as secondary school teacher and in 1986, he was admitted to practice as Attorney-at-Law. Between 1990 and 1996, he served as Part time Lecturer in Law at the University of Mauritius and was Member of the Board of Examiners Council of Legal Education from 1990 to 2005.

He stood as a MSM Candidate for the General Elections for the first time in 1995 in Constituency No.15 (La Caverne and Phoenix), and was elected 3rd Member of Constituency No. 14 (Savanne and Black River) for the 2000 General Elections. Between 2000 and 2004, Mr Roopun acted as Deputy Chief Government Whip, and in 2005, he was appointed Minister of Local Government.

In 2005, he contested the General Election as MMM/MSM alliance Candidate in Constituency No. 6 (Grand Baie and Poudre D'Or) and for the 2010 General Elections, he was elected 3rd Member of Constituency No. 9 (Flacq and Bon Accueil). Mr Roopun was also Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from May 2010 to October 2014.

After being elected 3rd Member of Constituency No. 9 (Flacq and Bon Accueil) in the December 2014 General Elections, he was Minister of Social Integration and Economic Empowerment as from 15 December 2014 to 24 January 2017. Mr Roopun was also Minister of Arts and Culture as from 24 January 2017 to 12 November 2019.

Mr Boissezon, for his part, started his political career as Councillor Municipality Vacoas Phoenix in 1991. He was Member of Parliament between 1995 and 2000 after being elected 3rd Member for Constituency No 12 (Mahebourg and Plaine Magnien).

For the 2014 General Elections, he was elected 3rd Member for Constituency No 15 (La Caverne and Phoenix) and acted as Parliamentary Private Secretary from December 2014 to 24 January 2017. Mr Boissezon was also Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms as from January 2017 to November 2019.