press release

Police are searching for a suspect who brutally killed a 4-year-old baby girl at Lessyton Queenstown. It is alleged that the deceased four year old baby was found at her home hanged at the door of a toilet and had scratched marks.

Police were summoned and a case of murder has been opened and following the leads. Anyone who can assist with information can please contact Queenstown Police at 045 8086029 0860010111 and the name will be kept with confidential.