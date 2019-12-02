Nigeria: Police Arrest Five Officers for Killing Civilian

1 December 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The Lagos State Police Command said it has arrested five police officers for reportedly killing a civilian, Maliki Mohammed, and injuring two others at a night club in Lagos.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said that the shooting occurred at Crest Inn Club, Oshodi on Friday night.

The five officers involved have been detained based on the directive of Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police.

"In their statement, the team said they were at the club in response to a complaint made by one Makinde Omowunmi Abibat 'f' of No 9 Olaore Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi at Akinpelu Police Station that she was assaulted in the club.

"While trying to effect an arrest, they were attacked by some hoodlums which necessitated their use of firearms," the statement said.

Mr Elkana said "this fell short of the provision of Force Order 237 which defined the circumstances in which a police officer will be justified to use his firearms and the use of force".

The officers involved are Orubu Olusola, Apalowo Ola, Kasai Sule, Momoh Ogwuche and Adoga Collins, all attached to Akinpelu Division.

The arrested officers will face internal disciplinary proceedings and if found guilty, be handed over to conventional court for prosecution, the police spokesperson said.

Eleven suspects were also arrested in connection with the attack on the team.

The case is being investigated and the police assured that members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the Orderly Room Trial.

Meanwhile, Mr Odumosu, the Lagos police commissioner, commiserated with the families of the deceased and injured persons and assured them of justice.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.