South Africa: Police Officers Foil Robbery and Recover Stolen Cash and Firearms

press release

On 29 November 2019 at 17:45, three unknown men entered a business premises in Eshowe and held up the employees. At gunpoint they demanded cash from the employees and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the premises.

As they were about to flee the scene they were confronted by police officers who responded swiftly after receiving the report of a robbery in progress. Three suspects were arrested inside the premises by police.

The men were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms, ammunition and a knife. The cash taken from the business premises was also recovered from men. The suspects aged between 23 and 27, were detained by police officers. They are expected to appear in the Eshowe Magistrates Court on Monday, 2 December 2019, facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon as well as robbery.

"The arrest of these robbers demonstrates that police officers are deployed strategically to curb crimes in our province this festive season. Criminals must know that we are ready to react when crimes are reported and that we will ensure that they are placed behind bars where they belong. We will not shirk on our duty to ensure that citizens enjoy their shopping spree freely this festive season without being terrorised by criminals," said the Provincial Commissioner for KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

