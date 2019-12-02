South Africa: Four Arrested for Murder in Kimberley

press release

The Kimberley police are investigating a case of murder. On 1 December 2019 at about 5am the body of the deceased was found in Evans Street in Kimberley North, by a passer-by, who informed the police.

The male victim was allegedly stabbed and died on the scene. The next of kin still needs to be informed hence the name of the deceased cannot be released to the public. The police acted swiftly and arrested four male suspects at their homes in Kimberley North, in connection with the murder.

Anyone with information can call D/WO Pam Mafaro at 083 2299 537. The investigation continues.