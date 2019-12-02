South Africa: Four Arrested for Murder in Kimberley

1 December 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Kimberley police are investigating a case of murder. On 1 December 2019 at about 5am the body of the deceased was found in Evans Street in Kimberley North, by a passer-by, who informed the police.

The male victim was allegedly stabbed and died on the scene. The next of kin still needs to be informed hence the name of the deceased cannot be released to the public. The police acted swiftly and arrested four male suspects at their homes in Kimberley North, in connection with the murder.

Anyone with information can call D/WO Pam Mafaro at 083 2299 537. The investigation continues.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.