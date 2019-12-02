Ghana: VR Management Personnel Undergo Training in GIFMIS

Ho — The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, has called for a comprehensive understanding of the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) by key management personnel to ensure that it achieves the heeded results.

He said there were a number of challenges associated with its preparation, hence the need for more education.

Addressing a two day GIFMIS stabilisation and refresher training workshop for key management personnel in Ho yesterday, Dr Letsa noted that the use of GIFMIS must improve efficiency in managing public funds including consolidated fund, internally generated funds, statutory and donor funds.

The workshop which is organised by Controller and Accountant General Department is designed to train and sharpen the skills of participants.

Dr Letsa explained that this latest workshop would build on the last one, where the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA) 2016 Act 921) and its regulations, Public Financial Management Regulations ((PFMR) 2019 (LL2378 make GIFMIS the core electronic platform of government for processing financial transactions.

The Minister reminded the participants that in the 2014 budget presented to Parliament by the then Finance Minister, government adopted the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) as a basis for preparation and presentation of its National Public Accounts and every MMDAs is under obligation to comply.

It is therefore important that the little resources that come into our Assemblies are well utilized for the benefit of the people.

He added that every country is adopting GIFMIS within the framework in the preparation and presentation of complete and timely financial reports and Ghana cannot be an exception.

Mr Hayford Adade, an official of Controller and Accountant General who deputized for the Deputy Controller and Accountant General advised the participants to use the opportunity to grasp the technical challenges confronting them.

He said after this workshop, participants should go back, be accountable and make sure public funds invested in their hands are used judiciously.

In his remarks, Mr Francis Sogbey, Volta Regional Director, Controller and Accountant General's Department tasked participants to understand the concept on the GIFMIS usage to guide them in execution of their approved budgets.