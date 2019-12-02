Ghana: Ghana Observes 2019 International Day of Solidarity With Palestinians

The Government of Ghana has called on Israel and Palestine to work together to sustain a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict through negotiation with support of the International community.

The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng said Ghana was convinced that the two-state solution remained the best option for achieving peace between Israel and Palestine."

He said this at the occasion of the 2019 International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people in Accra on Friday which signified the quest of the Palestinian people for self-determination and right to live in an Independent state.

It was attended by Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, diplomatic corps, traditional rulers and members of the Palestine community in Ghana.

He said the two countries had enjoyed history of bilateral relations and "this anchored on joint cooperation and mutual support at both the bilateral and multilateral levels."

The minister said Ghana was one of the first countries to recognise the State of Palestine when it was formally proclaimed in 1988,adding that Ghana and Palestine had since worked together for the realisation of the Palestinians' cause for self determination and the creation of an independent homeland of their own.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of Ghana we express solidarity with the people of Palestine on the occasion," he added.

He reaffirmed Ghana's support in achieving peace between Israel and Palestine.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ambassador for the State of Palestine to Ghana, Mr Abdel Fatah Alsattari said 7,000 Palestinian detainees including children, women and students were currently in Israeli prisons, adding that Israel had refused all attempts at two-state solution and "even one-state solution."

The Ambassador commended nations who demonstrated commitment to international resolution by refusing that Jerusalem be made the Capital City of Israel.

The United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, Ms Sylvia Lopez-Ekra, said resolving the Israeli-Palestine conflict remained one of the most intractable challenges facing the international community, adding that regrettably, over the past year, there had been no positive development and the situation on the ground continued to deteriorate.

She called on Israeli and Palestinians to take steps that would restore faith in the two-state solution.

"It is a dangerous illusion to think that the conflict can be managed or contained in perpetuity," she added.

Ms Lopez-Ekra assured of the UN's support to ensure their rights were protected and build a future of peace, justice, security and dignity for Palestine and Israel.