Ghana: Fetish Priest, Other Arrested for Possessing Human Skull

A fetish priest has been arrested by the police for allegedly possessing human skull, at Tse-Addo, a suburb of Accra.

Seth Kofi Laine, a national of Benin, was grabbed together with an accomplice, Fred Sasu, a Togolese, and they are all in police custody assisting in investigations

The head of Public Relations (PR) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said on November 29, 2019, the LA District Police had information that a man at Tse-Addo LA had in his possession human parts.

DSP Tenge said a team of personnel led by the La District Police Commander, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Anita Abrokwa, arrested the suspects at Pillar Two at Tse-Addo area.

The head of PR said the police retrieved from the suspects human skull and a bone, animal parts and other items believed to be gods.

DSP Tenge said Laine told the police during interrogation that he was a licensed fetish priest in Benin, but was currently practicing in Ghana.

He said exhibits were in the custody of the police, and investigations into the case were ongoing.

DSP Tenge appealed to the public to provide information to the police to assist them in crime fighting and ensuring law and order, saying that combating crime was a shared responsibility.