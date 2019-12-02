Ghana: Students Advised to Guard Against Peer Group Influence

Tamale — The Principal of the Tamale College of Education, Dr Iddrisu Sulemana has admonished teacher trainees not to be carried away by peer group influence but rather stick to their academic works.

He stressed that the future depended largely on their academic achievements hence the urgent need for them to take their studies seriously in school.

Dr Sulemana gave this admonition at the 12th matriculation ceremony held in Tamale on Thursday, during which 518 out of the 1,0i8 were offered admission.

The principal lamented that inadequate facilities were hampering academic work of students and therefore appealed to the government and the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to assist the institute with the needed resources and infrastructure to produce quality teachers.

He noted that, the government in partnership with Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T TEL) and National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE) had invested a lot of resources in the new four-year Bachelor of Education programme introduced in the college in the hope that the students would work harder to justify the investment the country had made in the Teacher Education Reform policy.

Dr Sulemana assured the fresh students that the school would provide them with the necessary guidance and advice to become better teachers upon completion.

"To achieve this, you need to be regular in attendance at lectures, staying clear of deviant behaviours and other lifestyle that exposes you and your colleagues as well as other members of the college community and humanity at large to danger," the Principal advised.

Dr Sulemana entreated the matriculants to approach issues using the appropriate channels in resolving their grievances.

He also urged all the freshmen and women to gently use and keep the few facilities of the college community very clean so as to be useful for new generations.

Dr Sulemana cautioned that the authority would not hesitate to sanction any student who went against the rules of the institute.