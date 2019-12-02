Malawi: We Need to Preach Peace Amidst Political Differences - Apostle Nyirenda

1 December 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Pius Nyondo

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church national pastor for Malawi, Apostle Innocent Nyirenda, has reiterated that the country needs to remain steadfast in prayer amidst political differences that have been presently heightened by the ongoing court case over the May 21 tripartite elections.

Apostle Innocent Nyirenda: Malawi needs prayer for peace

Coincidentally, Apostle Nyirenda call comes high on the hills when ECG's leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri returned to court Friday over allegations that he and his wife Mary were involved in money laundering issues.

Said Nyirenda: "As a man of God and as ECG we are obliged to pray and make sure that there is peace prevailing in the land. We need to pray for peace in Malawi despite our political differences and affiliations."

Citing 2 Chronicles 7:14, Nyirenda said humility matters a great deal in as far as submission before God.

Reads the scripture: "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land."

This week ECG Malawi held national prayers on the same where commitment has been made to dedicate the rest of the year in praying for peace.

