Mauritius: Youth and Sports - Mauritius Hosts Training Sessions for Country Members of the Cjsoi

press release

Two training sessions, 'Stage animateurs et encadreurs jeunnesse' and 'Préparateurs physique' organised by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation in joint collaboration with the Commission de la Jeunesse et des Sports de l'Océan Indien (CJSOI) kicked off, this morning, in presence of the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, at the Gold Crest Hotel, Quatre Bornes.

The two training sessions aim at further enhancing the knowledge and strengthening the skills of coaches and mentors that accompany and support youngsters in vulnerable situations, in the field of sports and empowerment and development of youths, to promote their social integration and resilience.

Various representatives of Reunion Island, the Seychelles and the Comores will participate in the five-day training sessions.

In his address, the Minister underlined that the CJSOI, which regroups Islands of the region namely Mauritius, the Comoros, Djibouti, Madagascar, Mayotte, Reunion and Seychelles, aims at promoting exchanges between member countries, both in the field of youth and in the field of sports. According to him, the sharing of experiences and working in unison to achieve common goals is of major importance to help the social progress of each country respectively.

Moreover, Minister Toussaint underlined that the Ministry has elaborated with the CJSOI, a robust agenda with a programme of activities in various fields for the youths of the Indian Ocean. He expressed confidence as regards the two trainings being hosted in Mauritius, which he said, will considerably help member countries to share and learn from their respective challenges and experiences to better empower and support the youths, as well as to enhance their performance in sports.

The Minister also pointed out that it is a privilege for Mauritius to host of the 12th edition of the CJSOI Games in 2021, and added that the necessary preparations pertaining to the organisation of the key event have already started. He also recalled that the Ministry has been attributed more responsibilities to further cater for the youths of the Republic of Mauritius as well as to better promote a sports culture across the country.