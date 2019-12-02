Western Sahara: South African Ministry for FA Organises a Memorial for the Late Saharawi Ambassador Bachir Radhi

Pretoria (South Africa) — South African Ministry for External Relations and Cooperation organised on Monday morning an official Memorial for the late Saharawi Ambassador to Pretoria, Bachir Radhi, who passed away last Wednesday after a short period of illness.

The Memorial, to which Ambassadors accredited to Pretoria participated along with representatives of solidarity groups with Western Sahara, was marked by an Eulogy presented by South African Minister of External Relations, Dr. Naledi Pandor, after the opening of the ceremony by Ambassador Dr. Naidoo.

Speakers during this Memorial celebrated the life of Ambassador Bachir and paid tribute to him as a friend, a colleague and a fierce freedom-fighter who has never giving up the struggle of his people to freedom and independence.

The Saharawi Charge d'affaires, Mr. Louali Moussa Zaoui, speaking on behalf of the Saharawi government, presented a brief account about the life and struggle of the late Ambassador, recalling his merits as one of the first Saharawi diplomats.

Giving the main Eulogy, Minister Pandor presented the condolences of the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the government of South Africa to the Saharawi government and people about this huge loss.

She further stressed the dedication of the late Saharawi Ambassador who "showed great passion and tireless determination in championing the Saharawi cause for freedom and self-determination and was well known for his intellect and sharp analytical abilities."

She called on "the UN Secretary General to expedite the appointment of a Special Envoy for Western Sahara and the pursuit of concrete outcomes that will result in Freedom."

The Memorial was also an opportunity for solidarity groups with the Saharawi cause to present their respect to the late and give moving speeches about their experiences and interactions with the late Ambassador. (SPS)

