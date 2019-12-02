South Africa: Reuel Khoza - 'Natural' to Work With Law Agencies to Prosecute the People Responsible for Wasting PIC Money

analysis

Business Maverick spoke to the Public Investment Corporation's board chair on how former CEO Dan Matjila managed to become such a powerful force (a 'massive faux pas') and how to fix governance issues at the state-owned asset manager.

It has been nearly six months since Dr Reuel Khoza was appointed by finance minister Tito Mboweni as board chair of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the custodian of pension savings worth R1.8-trillion belonging to public servants.

And the 70-year-old has made a searing diagnosis of how the state-owned asset manager fell into a web of corruption and corporate governance scandals that he inherited.

Along with internal corporate structures that were not robust enough to pick up red flags in various big-ticket deals that the PIC was involved in, Khoza has placed former CEO and long-serving chief investment officer (CIO) Dr Dan Matjila at the centre of firm's descent into scandals.

"The structure of the PIC from a corporate vantage point was wrong," said Khoza in an interview with Business Maverick.

Matjila, a qualified mathematician who reinvented himself from being a mathematics lecturer at Technikon Northern Transvaal (now Tshwane University of Technology) to an asset manager at Stanlib, joined the PIC in...