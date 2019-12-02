South Africa: Reuel Khoza - 'Natural' to Work With Law Agencies to Prosecute the People Responsible for Wasting PIC Money

2 December 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick spoke to the Public Investment Corporation's board chair on how former CEO Dan Matjila managed to become such a powerful force (a 'massive faux pas') and how to fix governance issues at the state-owned asset manager.

It has been nearly six months since Dr Reuel Khoza was appointed by finance minister Tito Mboweni as board chair of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the custodian of pension savings worth R1.8-trillion belonging to public servants.

And the 70-year-old has made a searing diagnosis of how the state-owned asset manager fell into a web of corruption and corporate governance scandals that he inherited.

Along with internal corporate structures that were not robust enough to pick up red flags in various big-ticket deals that the PIC was involved in, Khoza has placed former CEO and long-serving chief investment officer (CIO) Dr Dan Matjila at the centre of firm's descent into scandals.

"The structure of the PIC from a corporate vantage point was wrong," said Khoza in an interview with Business Maverick.

Matjila, a qualified mathematician who reinvented himself from being a mathematics lecturer at Technikon Northern Transvaal (now Tshwane University of Technology) to an asset manager at Stanlib, joined the PIC in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Zimbabwe's VP Returns After Four Months of Medical Care in China
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.